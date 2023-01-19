OnePlus 11R India launch soon; details revealed in BIS certification

OnePlus 11R could soon be making its way to the Indian market. The handset has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. In addition, its Chinese version, namely the OnePlus Ace 2, has reportedly received a certification at the China Quality Centre (CQC) regulatory website.

The BIS listing for the OnePlus 11R (model number CPH2487) does not shed light on any other aspect of the handset, such as its specifications or design.

However, its China counterpart has reportedly passed the CQC certification with model number PHK110. The CQC listing is said to have revealed the fast charging capability of the purported smartphone, with support for upto 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus 11R is expected to be a toned-down version of the premium OnePlus 11 5G, which recently launched in China.

The OnePlus 11R is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and may come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The OnePlus 11R is expected to make its global debut in India sometime in April or May. It is expected to come with the same fast charging capabilities as its China counterpart, and may also feature a few other interesting features.

With the BIS certification listing, it should only be a matter of time before the OnePlus 11R is officially launched in India.

