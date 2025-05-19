OnePlus 13s India launch confirmed for June 5; Exclusive new colour, more details revealed

After weeks of teasers, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 13s in India, June 5, 2025. The announcement comes with several new details about the compact flagship, including colour options exclusive to India, a redesigned cooling system, and battery endurance claims that back its flagship performance in a smaller form factor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This follows the company’s earlier confirmation that the OnePlus 13s will be the first device to feature the new customisable ‘Plus Key’, replacing the traditional alert slider seen on past OnePlus phones. Unlike the alert slider, which was limited to switching sound profiles, the Plus Key allows users to assign functions such as launching the camera, starting recordings, enabling flashlight, and more, with AI features expected to enhance its versatility over time.

What’s New: Indian Launch Date, Colours and Performance Metrics

The June 5 launch will mark the arrival of OnePlus’s most compact flagship in recent years. The OnePlus 13s will come in three colourways: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk, with the Green Silk variant exclusive to the Indian market. Inspired by the olive tree, the Green Silk colour is described as a tribute to growth, renewal, and OnePlus’ design legacy in India. The Green and Pink versions will also introduce Velvet Glass, a new finish that’s soft and smooth with a skin-like texture.

Advertisement

OnePlus also revealed new battery and performance claims: during internal testing, the device managed 7 hours of continuous Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay, 24 hours of WhatsApp calls, and 16 hours of Instagram browsing on a single charge. These figures are especially notable given the 13s’ compact size.

The device also features a 4400mm² Cryo-Velocity Vapour Chamber and a new cooling layer on the back panel.

Previously Confirmed Specifications

Ahead of this announcement, OnePlus had already shared several key specifications of the 13s. The phone will feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is expected to come with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

Advertisement

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 13s is expected to sport a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX906) paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is expected to feature a 6260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Further specifications and pricing details are expected to be announced at the official launch event. Stay tuned to Tech Today for these details.