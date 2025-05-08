OnePlus 13s to feature 'Plus Key' instead of Alert Slider

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone, and in a new teaser video, the company has unveiled a customisable button called the "Plus Key," which will replace the iconic alert slider that has been a staple of OnePlus devices. Unlike the alert slider, which was limited to switching sound profiles, the Plus Key offers a broader range of customisable actions, empowering users to tailor the device to their specific needs.

The Plus Key is a versatile, programmable button that can perform a variety of functions. Some examples include changing audio profiles, launching the camera app, enabling the flashlight, starting audio recording, setting up translations, and more. The Plus Key is intended to expand the device’s functionality and enhance the overall user experience, moving beyond traditional hardware switches with fixed functions.

The Plus Key could also evolve into something bigger as OnePlus incorporates AI into its devices, similar to how the Essential Key behaves on Nothing and CMF phones.

The OnePlus 13s will be the first OnePlus device to feature the Plus Key, alongside a host of exciting specifications. OnePlus has revealed that the device will have a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, same as its flagship OnePlus 13.

Besides that,The OnePlus 13s in India will likely have a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and a 50MP 2x optical telephoto lens. It is also likely to feature an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with a 6260mAh battery.

Overall, the OnePlus 13s is expected to be a powerful yet compact flagship, combined with an innovative new feature in the Plus Key. The company is yet to reveal any details about the launch in India, but we should expect an announcement soon.