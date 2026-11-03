OnePlus 16 could cost around 1.4 lakh in India, OnePlus 16R could also debut: All details

OnePlus 16 price in India

OnePlus 16 could be launching in India soon. A tipster named Abhishek Yadav has identified three model numbers: CPH2901, CPH2903, and CPH2905, under which OnePlus is reportedly testing global software for its upcoming flagship. However, this year the OnePlus 16 could cost twice as much as its predecessor, potentially making it a significantly more expensive flagship offering.

As per an X post by TelecomTalk, the OnePlus 16 could cost between 1,30,000 and Rs 1,40,000 in India. Its affordable sibling, the OnePlus 16R could cost between Rs 75,000 and Rs 85,000. However, the official India prices are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Must read: ColorOS 17 stable update rolls out early for OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 series: How to download

OnePlus 16 series: What to expect

The OnePlus 16 could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 185Hz refresh rate. The flagship could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and a massive 9000mAh battery. The smartphone may include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 16R could be the affordable offering, which could feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, there is limited information about its display, camera, battery, and other features.