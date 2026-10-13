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OnePlus 16 goes big on battery and gaming: 9,000mAh cell, 185Hz display, 200MP camera and more

OnePlus 16 goes big on battery and gaming: 9,000mAh cell, 185Hz display, 200MP camera and more

OnePlus is pushing the limits of its flagship smartphone hardware in China, with a new device aimed at anyone who wants more from their phone during long gaming sessions and heavy daily use.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST
OnePlus 16 goes big on battery and gaming: 9,000mAh cell, 185Hz display, 200MP camera and moreOnePlus 16 debuts in China. (Photo: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 16 in China, succeeding the OnePlus 15 with a series of hardware upgrades. While flagship smartphones continue to compete on camera quality, performance and charging speeds, the new model also puts battery capacity and display refresh rate in the spotlight. These upgrades could be particularly interesting for people who spend hours gaming, stream videos often, or rely on their phones all day. But what else does the new flagship offer?

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OnePlus 16 features and specifications

The OnePlus 16 features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels, up to 2,000 nits of local peak brightness and a 185Hz refresh rate. It runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 and uses the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, paired with an Adreno 850 GPU. RAM goes up to 16GB, while storage reaches 1TB.

The rear camera system includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

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Its 9,000mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K dust and water resistance. Colour options are Tomorrow’s Star, Martian Masterpiece and Dark Forest.

OnePlus 16 price and availability

The OnePlus 16 starts at CNY 5,999 (approximately ₹85,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 6,799 (around ₹97,000), while the 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 7,499 (roughly ₹1,07,000). The top-end 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 8,499 (about ₹1,21,000).

Sales begin in China today, October 13, through Oppo’s online store. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed an India launch date or pricing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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