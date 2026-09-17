OnePlus 16 teased with 165Hz system-wide display and gaming upgrades: What we know

OnePlus has not yet revealed the exact launch date, but the latest teasers give us a clearer picture of the technologies it is bringing to its next-generation smartphone.

OnePlus 16 gets system-wide 165Hz refresh rate

The biggest confirmed change is the 165Hz system-wide refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 already supported a 165Hz refresh rate, but its official implementation was primarily aimed at gaming, with general use supporting a lower adaptive refresh rate.

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With the OnePlus 16, OnePlus is expanding 165Hz support across the system and more applications. This could make everyday actions such as scrolling, navigating menus and using compatible apps appear smoother. The company has described this as a major high-refresh-rate upgrade for the upcoming phone.

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Gaming remains a major focus

OnePlus is also upgrading the gaming technology on the OnePlus 16. The company has confirmed improvements to its gaming core, high-refresh-rate technology and esports-focused triple-chip system. These technologies are designed to improve gaming performance, frame rates, touch response and connectivity.

OnePlus has not yet revealed the complete hardware specifications or the exact launch date. Several specifications have surfaced through leaks, including a next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a large 9,000mAh battery and upgraded 200MP cameras, but these should be treated as unconfirmed until the company announces them.

For now, the confirmed details point towards a OnePlus 16 that continues the brand's focus on high-refresh-rate displays and gaming performance, while extending the 165Hz experience beyond gaming to everyday use.