OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16: Compared on display, cameras, battery and flagship features

Display and performance comparison

The iQOO 16 will feature a Samsung M16 display with 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, according to iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya in an interview with Business Today. The phone will also use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme processor and run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17.

According to 91mobiles, the iQOO 16's China-model listing specifies a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 2K-class resolution of 1,440 × 3,168 pixels. The listing also mentions 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in its base configuration. These additional hardware details have not all been confirmed for India.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 16, which launched in China, features a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,272 × 2,772 pixels. According to 91mobiles, its refresh rate could reach 185Hz in supported games, while everyday use is listed at up to 165Hz. Reportedly, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and ColorOS 17.

The difference is relevant to gamers. Reportedly, the OnePlus 16 offers a higher maximum refresh rate for supported games, while the iQOO 16 has a confirmed 2K display for its India-bound model. Actual gaming performance will also depend on software optimisation, game support and thermal management.

Camera specifications and photography features

Camera hardware is one area where the reported specifications offer a clearer comparison, although the iQOO's detailed India specifications remain unconfirmed. 91mobiles suggests a likely triple 50MP rear camera setup for the iQOO 16, with a main camera, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. It also lists up to 3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom, a 32MP front camera and rear video recording at up to 8K resolution.

Advertisement

Marya did not disclose these camera specifications. He did, however, say the iQOO 16's camera system was designed to deliver strong results in low-light scenes, action photography and portraits. The listed hardware should therefore be treated as reported China-model specifications, not a complete confirmation of the Indian variant.

DON'T MISS | Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras compared

91mobiles lists the OnePlus 16 China model with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The telephoto lens reportedly supports 3x optical zoom, while the front camera is listed at 50MP. Rear video recording could reach 8K at 30 frames per second.

The OnePlus 16 may have a higher listed main-camera resolution and front-camera megapixel count. However, megapixels alone do not determine image quality. Sensor size, image processing, stabilisation and performance in different lighting conditions will also matter, and a direct verdict will require real-world testing.

Battery capacity and charging speeds

Battery life could be a major selling point for both phones. Marya confirmed to Business Today that the iQOO 16 will have a battery larger than 8,000mAh, but did not disclose its exact capacity during the interview.

Advertisement

However, the China-model listing specifies an 8,400mAh battery and 100W wired charging for the iQOO 16. These details are reported specifications, not a confirmed Indian variant.

The OnePlus 16 in China is listed with a larger 9,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. If these specifications carry over to India, the OnePlus model would offer greater listed battery capacity and wireless charging support. iQOO's India-specific charging details remain undisclosed in the interview.

India launch timeline and expected pricing

iQOO has confirmed the iQOO 16 is coming to India, but it has not announced the launch date or price. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 16 in China, where the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant starts at CNY 5,999, equivalent to approximately ₹86,000.

However, OnePlus has not confirmed an India launch or local pricing, so you should not use the Chinese price as a reliable estimate of what the phone would cost in India.

For now, the iQOO 16 has a confirmed India launch, while the OnePlus 16 could offer a higher listed gaming refresh rate, a higher-resolution main camera and a larger listed battery. The final buying decision will depend on Indian prices, confirmed local configurations and real-world performance. If you are considering either phone, wait for the remaining India-specific details before buying.