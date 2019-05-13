OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 to launch tomorrow at 08:15 pm: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs, more

OnePlus is all set to launch two new smartphones tomorrow, May 14. The high end OnePlus 7 Pro and regular the OnePlus 7 will be unveiled simultaneously at the press events in India (Bengaluru), UK (London), and the US (New York). The tickets for the event were sold out within a week last month and the phones can already be pre-booked in India on Amazon.in. The live event can be watched through the official OnePlus YouTube channel from 8:15 pm (IST).

There is a lot of excitement about the new OnePlus 7 series smartphones as many consider them to be a superior option - both spec and pricewise - when compared to the $1,000 flagship phones. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be in high demand as it will be an affordable powerhouse flagship that can hold its own in front of the likes of Apple and Samsung.

A day ahead of the launch, official cases for the new OnePlus 7-series devices have also been leaked. The case for regular OnePlus 7 will come in Nylon, Sandstone, and Silicon Red finishes. On the other hand, the cases for OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Karbon Black, Karbon Grey, and Sandstone colours.

The 6.67-inch bezel-less OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz display will come in three different variants in India. The base model is expected to have 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be priced at Rs 49,999. The other two variants- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage- will be priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.

As far as the optics is concerned, OnePlus 7 Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there will be triple vertically aligned cameras with a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel, and an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The regular OnePlus 7, in comparison, will be a successor to OnePlus 6T and have a smaller 6.41-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a dual-rear camera with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Both the OnePlus 7 devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. For connectivity, OnePlus is expected to come with USB Type-C port on both new models. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.

