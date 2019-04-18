OnePlus 7 teased ahead of launch; CEO Pete Lau says device is 'fast and smooth'

OnePlus 7 is perhaps one of the most anticipated phones of the year. After OnePlus 6T's overwhelming reception, there seems to be abundant cause for celebration for the company. Tapping in on the excitement, CEO of the company, Pete Lau, had asked his followers to check his post on Wednesday. "I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday," Lau tweeted.

Come Wednesday, Lau shared his excitement with his followers. He called the new device beautiful and said that it was fast and smooth. "Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!" he said.

He shared a small clip along with his tweet. The clip showed the contours of the new OnePlus 7.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv - Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

Finessing the device a notch above its previous edition, the OnePlus 7 is reported to come with a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. The base variant is likely to come up 6GB RAM with at least 128GB storage. A variant with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage is also likely to be on offer. The device will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

When it comes to the camera, OnePlus 7 is reported to include a triple camera setup - a 48-MP camera sensor at the back with a 20-MP secondary camera, and not to mention a 5-MP depth for bokeh effects.

However, the OnePlus 7 is still likely to come with wired charging. Lau had earlier even said, "OnePlus (Dash) charging is one of the best. Wireless charging is far inferior."

