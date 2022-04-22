OnePlus Ace is now official, featuring ultra-fast 150W charging, MediaTek SoC

The OnePlus Ace has gone official, just ahead of the launch of OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India which is scheduled to happen next week. Reports have it that the OnePlus Ace is going to be brought here as the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Ace is essentially the China-specific version of the device, the internals and specs are all going to remain the same for the smartphones.

Most of the information regarding the OnePlus Ace already leaked it went official, but it’s finally made its debut ahead of it going on sale on April 26. The OnePlus Ace is a mid-range phone and is going to be powered by the MediaTek 8100 MAX, which is the new version of the MediaTek 8100. As a new version, it should feature improved performance, but it is still not anything close to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (that powers the OnePlus 10 Pro), so interested users might want to keep that in mind.

Besides this, the OnePlus Ace is going to be powered by 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with upto 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and the 4,500mAh battery comes with 150W fast-charging support. This is essentially the same tech we saw on the Realme GT Neo 3.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Ace has a 50MP primary shooter with f/1.88 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Ace is going to launch with Android 12 out-of-the-box, and will be available in black and blue.

In China the smartphone retails for CNY 2,499 (Rs 29,449 approx). When it comes to India it should be priced below Rs 30,000. We just have to wait a few days to find out.

