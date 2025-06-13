OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband to launch in India on June 19

OnePlus has announced that its next audio product, the Bullets Wireless Z3, will launch in India on June 19, 2025, at 12pm. Part of the company’s popular neckband category, the new device is aimed at users seeking a combination of long battery life, fast charging, and improved audio performance.

Advertisement

The Bullets Wireless Z3 will follow in the footsteps of the Bullets Wireless Z2, which launched in 2022 and became one of the brand’s best-selling audio products. The Z2 offered 30 hours of playback on a full charge and 20 hours of use from just 10 minutes of fast charging, along with 12.4mm drivers and IP55 water and sweat resistance. It was well-received for delivering solid audio performance at an accessible price point.

With the Z3, OnePlus is promising further improvements. The company claims the earphones will offer up to 27 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The design remains lightweight, and the earphones will be available in two new colour options: Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight.

Advertisement

More details, including full specifications and pricing, are expected to be announced during the official launch event on 19 June.