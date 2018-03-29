OnePlus' Carl Pei wants us to learn to love the notch and tells us why

OnePlus can give us the OnePlus 6 earlier than expected but maybe it's not all good news for the enthusiasts. The company has always tried to take a different path in terms of design-aesthetics. However, the OnePlus 6 might go the Apple-way. Company chief, Carl Pei told The Verge that they are going to place a notch in the screen of their future device.

The Android ecosytem seems to have agreed to the notch as the next step in smartphone evolution. Google Android P gets enhanced support for notches. Developers can start trying new functions wit the notch in place.

OnePlus has created a faithful following within a short span of its existence. One of the biggest reasons behind it is its no non-sense design language. However, the inclusion of a notch might raise questions on the company's dedication towards functionality.

As a preemptive measure and to explain the idea of including a notch in the next OnePlus, Carl Pei claimed that they just wanted to provide more screen real-estate to the user. "What you are essentially doing is moving the entire notification bar up, giving users more content on their screen", he explained.

He also tried to distance the brand from the sudden surge of Android phones with notches. The company head claimed that the notch will be put to much better use and will blend seamlessly with the software. He claimed that the OnePlus team has manually tested the notch with the top 1000 Play Store applications.

Pei also explained, unlike the iPhone X, they still had to include a chin with the OnePlus 6. Apple curves the display of the iPhone X towards the back panel to make it look bezel-less. Android phones are still struggling with the process to attach drivers to the display. Until a solution is found, there is no way to escape the chin of the device.

One relief is that the notch will be much narrower than the iPhone X but will be broader than the one found on Essential Phone.

The interaction came soon after the first leaked image of the OnePlus 6 was made public by popular tipster, Evan Blass. The leaked image indicates towards a new design language. The device will use a metal frame with chamfered edges. OnePlus 6 will still carry the legacy of 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since the leaks are increasing in frequency, there's a high chance that OnePlus might launch the device earlier than its usual launch time. The device is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus till date; crossing the price range of Rs 40,000.