OnePlus ColorOS 17 update: Check rollout dates for OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, Nord 6 and more

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OnePlus ColorOS 17 update - Which devices are getting it in November?

The November rollout covers five update dates and six devices. The OnePlus 13R is first, followed by the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Pad 3. The OnePlus Open and two Nord smartphones are scheduled for later in the month.

Here is the schedule shared by OnePlus on its Community forum:

November 5: OnePlus 13R

November 17: OnePlus 12

November 18: OnePlus Pad 3

November 24: OnePlus Open

November 26: OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6

The schedule includes devices across different price segments, rather than limiting the rollout to the company’s latest flagship phones. It also brings the OnePlus Pad 3 into the update cycle alongside smartphones.

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When will the ColorOS 17 update reach your OnePlus device?

There is one important detail to remember before checking for the update. OnePlus says the rollout will happen in phases, which means the update may not be available to all users of a listed device on the scheduled date.

Availability can also vary by region and device model. So, if your phone is on the list but you cannot see the update yet, it does not necessarily mean your device has been left out.

You can check for the update by opening your phone’s Settings and heading to the Software update section. Keep an eye on official OnePlus announcements for more details on availability in your region.