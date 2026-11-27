ColorOS 17 AI features - What will remain free?

OnePlus has confirmed that some AI features on ColorOS 17 will come with free usage limits. Once you exhaust the available allowance, you can either purchase additional usage or wait for the allowance to reset at the beginning of the next usage period. Buying extra credits is optional. However, the company has not revealed the price of additional usage or how much free usage you will receive.

OnePlus also said AI Photo Agent is in the planning stage and is expected to arrive through a future software update. The feature will let you edit photos using natural-language commands. AI Mind Pilot availability, meanwhile, will depend on the device, software version and region. The company is also evaluating whether 3D and AI Motion Wallpapers can be brought to more devices.

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Native Phone app, Calendar and other ColorOS 17 changes

OnePlus is exploring plans to bring its native Phone app to more markets. The app is already available in markets such as India and offers features including call recording, AI-powered call summaries and real-time translations. Support will vary by device and region. The company is also considering bringing OPPO’s Calendar app to OnePlus phones, although neither app has a confirmed wider rollout timeline.

ColorOS 17 supports lyrics on the lock screen, but compatible music apps must share lyric data with the system. OnePlus says it is working with developers to expand support.

The company also says the update includes optimisations to reduce micro-stutters while scrolling and switching apps. Those experiencing battery drain or heating after a major update are advised to allow time for background optimisation.

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One familiar feature that will not return is the Calculator Easter egg that appeared when users typed ‘1+’ and pressed equals. OnePlus has confirmed its removal in ColorOS 17, although the calculator’s regular functions remain unchanged.