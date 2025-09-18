OnePlus Diwali sale brings deep discounts on smartphones, tablets, more: Check best deals

OnePlus has announced its Diwali festive season sale in India, offering discounts across its smartphones, tablets and audio products. The sale begins on 22 September at 12am and will be available through oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and partner retailers such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma and Vijay Sales. Select products will also be available on Flipkart, Myntra and Blinkit.

Advertisement

The company’s flagship OnePlus 13 series, launched earlier this year, is included in the offers. The OnePlus 13 is available at an effective price of ₹57,749 after temporary price reductions and instant bank discounts, while the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s are priced at ₹35,749 and ₹47,749, respectively. Customers can also access no-cost EMI options for up to six months on select cards.

In the mid-premium segment, the recently launched Nord 5 and Nord CE5 are available at reduced rates. The Nord 5 is priced from ₹28,499, while the Nord CE5 starts at ₹21,499 after discounts and bank offers. Both devices feature high-refresh-rate displays and processors aimed at performance and efficiency.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on its audio products, including the OnePlus Buds 4 at ₹4,799 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at ₹7,999. Other wireless earbuds and neckband options, such as the Bullets Wireless Z3 and Nord Buds series, are also part of the promotion.

Advertisement

In the tablet category, the new OnePlus Pad Lite, featuring an 11-inch display and extended battery life, is available from ₹11,749. Other tablets, including the Pad 2, Pad Go and Pad 3, are also offered at discounted prices, with some bundles including complimentary accessories for a limited time.

The sale is expected to run across the Diwali season, with offers varying by channel and payment option.