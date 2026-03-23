OnePlus’ future is in doubt, likely to exit from key global markets

Chinise smartphone brand, OnePlus, is rumoured to scale back operations in key global markets, leaving people questioning the brand’s future and long-term strategy in key markets like India. The company is said to reduce its product lines and consolidate its operations in a few regions, as it is rumoured to scale down.

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Tipster named Yogesh Brar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming OnePlus is shutting down in selected global markets.

It was further suggested that the China operations will remain unaffected, but in India, the brand may scale its product portfolio. Reportedly, OnePlus may only get its budget and mid-range products in India, and is likely to move away from its flagship lineup and premium positioning in the market.

OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets..



China business will stay unaffected.



India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products



(Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 23, 2026

Business Today has reached out to OnePlus for a comment, and the story will be updated once the official response is received

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In addition, the company may also scale back in the US, UK, and parts of Europe.

If the rumours are true, then this would come as a significant shift in OnePlus’ global strategy, particularly in markets where it has long been positioned as a flagship alternative.

However, it should be noted that OnePlus has not confirmed these claims, and it is advisable to treat them as speculation until a statement is issued.

Furthermore, Android Authority has also quoted the OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu, who denies the claims, saying that the reports are “false.” In addition, OnePlus North America also claims that its operations remain unaffected.