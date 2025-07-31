OnePlus Independence Day Sale begins: Discounts on OnePlus 13 series, Nord 5, Pad Lite and more

OnePlus has announced its annual Independence Day Sale, offering limited-time discounts and finance options across its entire product range. Starting 31 July 2025, customers can enjoy offers on flagship smartphones, newly launched tablets, and audio accessories both online and in retail stores.

The sale will run across major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus.in, and offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Advertisement

OnePlus Pad Lite Goes on Sale from 1 August

OnePlus is launching open sales for the OnePlus Pad Lite from 1 August at 12 PM. This entry-level tablet features an 11-inch display and promises up to 80 hours of music playback. Buyers can avail an instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000, and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Other tablets, including the OnePlus Pad 2 and Pad Go, are available with up to ₹2,000 off, EMI plans up to 12 months, and bundled offers such as the Stylo 2 with select models.

OnePlus 13 Series Offers

OnePlus is offering major discounts on its flagship OnePlus 13 lineup, which includes the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s.

• OnePlus 13: ₹7,000 off, up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, and 11-month Paper Finance option. Offers valid from 1 to 31 August.

• OnePlus 13R: Up to ₹5,000 off on higher storage variants until 17 August, followed by a flat ₹2,000 off until 31 August. An additional exchange bonus of ₹3,000 is available between 18 to 31 August.

• OnePlus 13s: ₹3,000 exchange bonus and bank discounts of up to ₹5,000 with up to 9 months no-cost EMI. Offers valid from 1 to 31 August.

Advertisement

Customers can also avail the Easy Upgrades Program, paying just 65% upfront with the remaining 35% guaranteed as buyback over 24 months. This is applicable on select ICICI Bank credit cards.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 Deals

Targeted at the mid-premium segment, the new Nord 5 series delivers high-end performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on the Nord 5 and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex on the Nord CE5.

• OnePlus Nord 5: ₹2,250 instant bank discount, 6-month no-cost EMI, and 11-month Paper Finance available.

• OnePlus Nord CE5: ₹2,250 instant bank discount and up to 9-month EMI plans.

Discounts on OnePlus Audio Devices

• OnePlus Buds 4: ₹500 off with select bank cards.

• Bullets Wireless Z3: ₹150 instant bank discount.

• Buds Pro 3: ₹2,000 price drop and additional ₹1,000 bank discount.

• Nord Buds 3 Pro: ₹400 off and ₹300 bank discount.

• Buds 3, Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 2r, and Bullets Wireless Z2 series are available at discounted prices both online and offline.