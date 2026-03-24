OnePlus India confirms CEO Robin Liu's exit amid global reset buzz

OnePlus India chief executive Robin Liu has stepped down as the company is said to reassess its global strategy, including potential scale-backs in key markets like India.

“We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” the company said in a statement to Business Today.

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“OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured,” it further added.

The development comes amid reports that OnePlus is looking to scale back operations in key global markets, including the US, UK, India and parts of Europe. Despite the pushback, China's operations are expected to remain unaffected. Whereas in India, the company plan to revamp its product portfolio.

As previously highlighted, OnePlus may only bring its budget and mid-range devices to India, and may scale back on its flagship lineup in the market.

Robin Liu joined OnePlus in 2018, initially leading its sales operations. He was elevated to CEO of OnePlus North America in 2022, before being reappointed as CEO of OnePlus India in 2024 as part of an internal reshuffle that also involved Ramagopala Reddy, OnePlus VP and Ranjeet Singh, Sales Director.

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According to Media reports, Liu is serving notice in the company, with his last date being March 31. He has already moved back to China, as he transitions out of his role at OnePlus.



OnePlus is currently facing a rough time in India, as it loses market share to rivals like Samsung, Vivo, and others in the premium segment. Despite the challenges, the company has announced to launched mid-range Nord-series phone, the OnePlus Nord 6 in India, next month. However, the future of its flagship number series remains uncertain.