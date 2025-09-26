OnePlus launches Diwali campaign focusing on sustainability

OnePlus has announced a new festive campaign for Diwali titled “Light a Light, Plant a Plant”, aimed at combining celebrations with a message of sustainability. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the JK Foundation and featuring Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, commits to planting 100,000 plants across India.

The campaign builds on OnePlus’ earlier effort in 2019, when it supported the plantation of 20,000 trees. According to the company, the initiative is designed to encourage people to celebrate Diwali while also contributing to a greener environment.

The promotional film, conceptualised by the in-house OnePlus marketing team and directed by Only Much Louder (OML), carries the message of adding a sapling to traditional celebrations. Jackie Shroff, known for his advocacy of greener cities, continues his association with the brand through this campaign.

Addressing the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India, shared, “Our ‘Light a Light, Plant a Plant’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of joy and a brighter, hopeful future this Diwali. This year, we are focusing on the profound impact of shared responsibility towards a brighter future. By sharing the spirit of giving and togetherness, we hope to spark a movement and conversation where celebration and renewed hope for a greener future can go hand in hand."

Through its partnership with JK Foundation and local organisations, OnePlus said the plantations will focus on native species and will include measures for long-term care. The company also plans to provide periodic impact updates for its community.

The ad film has been released across social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.