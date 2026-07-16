OnePlus likely to exit India by 2027 amid Oppo’s restructuring plans

OnePlus’s future in India looks uncertain as the brand is gradually scaling its operations. Previously, it was reported that OnePlus could exit the US and Europe markets as soon as next week. Now, according to a Bloomberg report, it may also exit India and other regions by 2027 as its parent company Oppo is reportedly considering a global restructuring that could see the OnePlus brand phased out in several markets.

Advertisement

Must read: OnePlus may exit US and Europe markets this week; India operations may remain unaffected

OnePlus to exit India in 2027

The report suggests that OnePlus will remain in China, but it may shut operations across all overseas markets, including India, by 2027. On the other hand, Realme is also expected to completely exit the Chinese market.

It was revealed that the restructuring is being driven by financial pressure across Oppo's smartphone businesses, including weak sales in major markets like the US, Europe, and India.

In addition, geopolitical concerns around selling Chinese-made smartphones in the US have also been a major hurdle for the brand. Oppo is also facing an ongoing legal dispute with Apple, further complicating its international operations.

Advertisement

Must read: OnePlus Pad Go 2, Pad Go Lite prices increased by up to Rs 2,000 due to…

Reportedly, Oppo will shift its focus to Central Europe, and Realme will concentrate on the Nordic countries like Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland. However, OnePlus has not provided any confirmation on its exit from markets like the US, Europe, and India.

According to Bloomberg data, Chinese smartphone shipments dropped 4.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, reflecting the impact of soaring component costs on the broader handset industry. The shortage of smartphone components has had a bigger impact on OnePlus' Nord series than its other phones.

Business Today has reached out to OnePlus for a comment on the report and to seek clarity on its future plans for the Indian market. The story will be updated once we receive a response.