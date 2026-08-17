OnePlus N6 series, Nord 6, and others get up to Rs 4,000 price hike: Budget 5G phones could get harder to find

Budget segment feels the pressure

The biggest concern is for buyers shopping around the ₹20,000 mark. The OnePlus N6x 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which was priced at ₹19,999, now costs ₹20,999. Its 4GB/128GB version has also moved from ₹20,999 to ₹22,999.

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The OnePlus N6 has seen a similar ₹2,000 increase on both variants. The 4GB/128GB model is now priced at ₹24,999, up from ₹22,999, while the 6GB/128GB version has increased from ₹24,999 to ₹26,999.

For you as a buyer, this means the sub-₹20,000 space is becoming increasingly difficult to access, particularly if you want a newer 5G smartphone from a major brand.

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Nord series also gets more expensive

The price increase extends to OnePlus' Nord lineup. The Nord 6 8GB/256GB variant now costs ₹46,999, compared with ₹44,999 earlier. The 12GB/256GB model has gone up from ₹50,999 to ₹52,999.

The Nord CE 6 has also become ₹2,000 more expensive across both configurations. The 8GB/128GB model now costs ₹37,999, while the 8GB/256GB version is priced at ₹41,999.

Must Read: India smartphone market hits five-year low: Phones under Rs 10,000 are fast disappearing

The Nord CE 6 Lite has witnessed some of the sharpest increases. Its 6GB/128GB variant has moved from ₹25,999 to ₹28,999, while the 8GB/128GB model has increased from ₹27,999 to ₹30,999. The 8GB/256GB version now costs ₹34,999, up from ₹30,999.

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What this means for buyers

The latest changes could make it harder for you to find a capable 5G phone below ₹20,000. Even the entry-level N6x now starts above that psychological price point.

With multiple OnePlus models becoming costlier, buyers may now need to compare alternatives more carefully before making a purchase. If your budget is fixed, checking older models, bank offers and competing smartphones could help you get better value without stretching your spending limit.