OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2r India prices leaked online ahead of today’s official launch

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 5G are set to launch in India today at 7 pm IST. Ahead of the official launch, the India pricing of the smartphones have already leaked online. Along with the two handsets, the company will also launch OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds today.

The highlights of the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 3 5G includes support for 80W fast charging, 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Here comes a brand new Nord line up. Get ready, for the Nord Summer Launch Event, 7 PM IST: https://t.co/09YR42g6OK pic.twitter.com/6qnVPnfM7b — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 5, 2023

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2r: Leaked India price

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two variants that will be priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 respectively. The smartphone is confirmed to be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour variants.

Similarly, OnePlus Nord CE3 is also expected to be launched in two storage variants. The base variant might cost you Rs 23,999 while the other variant is expected to be priced at Rs 25,999. It will be available in an Aqua Surge colour variant.

The tipster further suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be priced at Rs 2,299 in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds will launch in India in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants.

It is confirmed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event: How to watch it live

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin at 7 pm IST. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also tap on the live stream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

