OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 launch tipped for 8 July: Specs, features, price leaked

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next mid-range smartphones, the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, as early as July 8, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. While the company has yet to officially confirm their existence or the launch date, multiple leaks have surfaced online, offering a comprehensive look at the expected specifications and positioning of the upcoming devices.

OnePlus Nord 5: Significant Performance and Battery Boost

The OnePlus Nord 5 is said to bring substantial upgrades over its predecessor, the Nord 4. At the heart of the device is likely the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, the same processor found in the newly launched Realme GT 7. This 4nm SoC promises flagship-level performance. If OnePlus offers this under ₹35,000, it could pose a serious challenge to other brands in the mid-range gaming phone space.

A major upgrade appears to be in the battery department as well. The Nord 5 is rumoured to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, up from the Nord 4’s 5,500mAh unit, along with 100W fast charging support. This could make the device especially appealing to power users and mobile gamers.

The display is expected to be a flat OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. While the exact screen size remains unclear, it is speculated to be close to the 6.74-inch panel seen on the Nord 4. As for design, early leaks suggest a glass back and plastic frame, deviating from the Nord 4’s metal body, raising questions about durability versus aesthetics.

In terms of optics, the Nord 5 is tipped to maintain a dual-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Balanced Performance with Big Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is also shaping up to be a compelling mid-range option. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device may feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera specifications include a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front shooter. Like the Nord 5, it is also rumoured to pack a large battery, possibly 7,100mAh, and support 80W fast charging.

Expected Pricing and Availability

While pricing details remain unofficial, early indications suggest the OnePlus Nord 5 could be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 in India, potentially dipping lower with launch offers. For reference, the Nord 4 debuted at ₹29,999, though OnePlus has varied its pricing strategy across generations.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to be priced around ₹25,000 or slightly higher, following the Nord CE 4’s ₹24,999 price tag.

With both models promising strong performance, large batteries, and competitive features, OnePlus appears set to reinforce its position in the mid-range segment. More official details are expected to surface in the coming weeks as the rumoured July 8 launch approaches.