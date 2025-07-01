OnePlus Nord 5 first impressions: Premium looks, flagship specs and a lot of promise

OnePlus is taking things up a notch with the new Nord 5, and from the moment you take it out of the box, the phone feels like a confident leap forward, not just for the Nord series, but for the entire mid-premium Android category.

I've got my hands on the device, and while I can't talk about the display yet (as per OnePlus’ embargo guidelines), there’s already plenty to talk about, especially around its design, build quality, and the specifications that the phone will ship with.

OnePlus Nord 5 Unboxing

OnePlus has packed the box neatly, with the usual red charging cable, documentation, and the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charger. There's also a case in the box, but the phone looks really premium, so I am using mine without the case.

Bold Design, Premium Finish

Let’s start with the CMF: the colour, material, and finish. The OnePlus Nord 5 feels substantial in the hand at 211 grams, but it’s well-balanced, with a sleek 8.1mm profile that’s slimmer than it looks. OnePlus has reverted from the all-metal design of the Nord 4 to a polycarbonate back this year.

The OnePlus Nord 5 comes in three colours: Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey. I have the Marbe Sands variant, which looks and feels incredibly premium, something OnePlus seems to have nailed with its design language in recent years. The matte texture at the back resists fingerprints, while the side frame feels sturdy.

Elite Performance with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Powering the Nord 5 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset that’s become a favourite in phones looking to balance flagship-grade performance and power efficiency.

To keep temperatures under control, OnePlus is deploying its Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a 7,300mm² vapor chamber and a total heat dissipation area of 32,207mm². This is crucial given the Nord 5’s support for 144 FPS gaming on COD Mobile and BGMI.

Camera Setup Looks Competitive

On paper, the OnePlus Nord 5 has a surprisingly powerful camera configuration for a phone in this category. The rear main sensor is a 50MP Sony LYT-700 with both OIS and EIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with macro support. Meanwhile, the front camera is a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, which also supports 4K video recording at 60 fps.

While I have tested the camera extensively, my opinion will be reserved for the final review, which will come shortly, once the device officially launches.

Everything Else

You get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an IR blaster, and dual SIM with 5G support. There’s also a full suite of sensors and haptics via an X-axis motor, as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Early Verdict

OnePlus seems to be pitching the Nord 5 as more than just a value-focused device, it looks like a serious contender for users who want top-shelf performance and design without paying flagship prices. From the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to the enormous battery and promising camera setup, the Nord 5 already looks like a big step forward for the Nord series.

The real test, of course, will come when OnePlus announces its pricing on 8 July at 2pm when the device officially launches. But if first impressions count for anything, the Nord 5 is off to a confident start.