OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, Nord Buds 4 to launch in India on 8 July

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of three new products in India: the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and the OnePlus Buds 4. The upcoming launch is scheduled for 8 July 2025 at 2pm IST. The company says the upcoming Nord 5 series aims to push the boundaries of performance in the mid-range segment by bringing flagship-level capabilities to a wider audience.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 5 becomes the first device in the Nord line-up to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, built on a 4nm process and paired with LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus says this upgrade brings improved efficiency and performance to the Nord range.

Designed with gaming in mind, the Nord 5 supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing. It is optimised for popular titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty Mobile, with BGMI supported at 90fps natively and up to 144fps with frame interpolation. Call of Duty Mobile is also playable at 144fps.

To maintain stability during demanding tasks, the Nord 5 includes a Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a 7,300 mm² heat dissipation area and graphene-based materials similar to those used in the OnePlus 13. According to OnePlus, this system ensures efficient cooling of the CPU, camera modules, and battery under sustained loads.

OnePlus Buds 4 to Offer Flagship Audio Experience

Also launching alongside the Nord 5 series are the OnePlus Buds 4. The wireless earbuds are equipped with dual drivers, dual DACs, support for Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. Aimed at gamers and audiophiles alike, the Buds 4 feature a low-latency mode offering 47ms response time in Game Mode. They will be available in two colour options: Zen Green and Storm Gray.