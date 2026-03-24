OnePlus Nord 6 India launch date announced: Design, processor, battery, and more revealed

OnePlus is bringing the next-generation Nord-series phone, the OnePlus Nord 6, to India. Today, the company announced the launch date in India for the smartphone, while also revealing key details about its design, display, processor, battery, and other features. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a powerful mid-range phone, then know what the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 has in store for users.

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OnePlus Nord 6: Launch date in India

OnePlus revealed that the Nord 6 will debut on April 7, at 7 PM IST in the country. Alongside the launch date, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available to purchase on Amazon and the OnePlus India website and app post the launch.

The smartphone will come in three new colour variants: Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black, with a revamped design that gives it a premium look.

OnePlus Nord 6: Specifications and features

The company revealed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will have a rectangular camera module housing a dual camera setup and an LED Flash. Whereas the Silver colour model also has a holographic border on the edges. It features a 1.5K AMOLED display with "Sunburst HDR" support, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

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For performance, the Nord 6 features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Nord 6 is also equipped with a G2 WiFi chip that claims to offer 3x the interest speed.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be equipped with a massive 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that claims to offer more than 2.5 days of battery life.

Now, we will have to wait until the launch to confirm the other features and the price of the smartphone.