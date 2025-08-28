OnePlus Nord Buds 3r launched in India with 54-hour battery for ₹1,599

OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest entry-level true wireless earbuds, the Nord Buds 3r, in India. The earbuds are being introduced at a special launch price of ₹1,599 and will be available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options from 8 September 2025.

The Nord Buds 3r are equipped with a 54-hour total playtime, the longest battery life in OnePlus’s true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup to date. They also carry TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification, ensuring consistent performance after up to 1,000 charging cycles. The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.

For audio, the Nord Buds 3r feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, with support for customisable sound through Sound Master EQ and a 6-band equaliser. OnePlus 3D Audio, available with select OnePlus smartphones, provides a 360-degree sound experience. A two-microphone system with AI-based noise cancellation and beamforming technology is included for clearer calls.

Connectivity and smart features include Bluetooth 5.4, 47ms low latency in game mode, dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair, and voice assistant shortcuts. Additional functions include AI translation, Tap 2 Take for photo capture, Aqua Touch controls, and Find My Earbuds.

The earbuds will be priced at ₹1,799 after the introductory period and will be available via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, as well as platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and other retail partners.