OnePlus Pad 4, Pad Lite price hike from September 1: Tablets may get costlier soon

The document, dated August 25, also specifies the affected configurations, colours and the date from which the revised pricing and margin structure is expected to apply. While the changes could make the tablets costlier for buyers, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the price revision, meaning the figures should be treated as unofficial for now.

OnePlus Pad 4 price may rise by ₹3,000

According to the reported pricing sheet, all listed OnePlus Pad 4 variants are set to become Rs 3,000 more expensive. The 8GB RAM + 256GB Wi-Fi variants in Dune Glow and Sage Mist are listed at Rs 62,999, up from ₹59,999.

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The 12GB RAM + 512GB Wi-Fi models in both colours are reportedly priced at ₹67,999, compared with the earlier ₹64,999. The document indicates that the increase applies across the listed Pad 4 variants, regardless of colour.

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OnePlus Pad Lite could get ₹4,000 hike

The document also lists the 8GB RAM + 128GB LTE version of the OnePlus Pad Lite in Aero Blue at Rs 26,999. This is ₹4,000 higher than its previous recommended retail price of ₹22,999.

No other Pad Lite variants are mentioned in the document.

New prices expected from September 1

The document states that the revised pricing and margin structure will take effect from September 1, 2026, until further notice. It appears to have been circulated internally among OnePlus sales, finance and business operations teams.

OnePlus has not officially announced a price revision for either tablet. Until the company confirms the changes, the prices are likely to remain unofficial.