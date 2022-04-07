OnePlus teases the Nord N20, with official renders, specs

OnePlus had unveiled the OnePlus Nord N20, the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, last year via some CAD-based renders. However, post the reveal, there was no further information shared about the OnePlus Nord N20. That’s set to change soon though.

The company has shared some images with PCMag which are official renders of the OnePlus Nord N20. This image aligns with what we’ve seen in the leaks. Besides the image, OnePlus has also shared some details about the specs of the OnePlus Nord N20.

For starters, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus Nord N20 is going to feature SuperVOOC charging. Along with this, the OnePlus Nord N20 will have a 60Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screen is a 6.43-inch one with FHD+ resolution. Now, according to reports, OnePlus COO Kinder Lu did not confirm but there were some speculations about the fact that the screen could either be a 60Hz or a 90Hz LCD panel instead of an AMOLED. It appears that OnePlus has decided to go with the lower refresh rate.

The North American market is possibly the main target for the OnePlus Nord N20 and Liu said that the screen on the device "offers low power consumption as well as better contrast, more vivid colors, and a wider color gamut than what is currently on sale in the North America affordable device market".

As XDA Developers points out, this focus is no “accident”. OnePlus’ Nord devices have been best sellers at T-Mobile and MetroPCS since the Nord N10 and Nord N100 went on sale in February last year. As per reports, OnePlus has sold more than 2.5 million Bord smartphones in the US last year.

If rumours are anything to go by, the OnePlus Nord N20 might be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, feature a 48MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear. It should go on sale with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus Nord N20 is expected to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, strangely. Reports have it that the OnePlus Nord N20 might go on sale in the US by the end of this month.

