OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in India; see price, specifications, availability

OnePlus has launched a new smart TV called the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro as well as an updated truly wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company launched the two products during their Cloud 11 launch event, including other products like OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, and a mechanical keyboard.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is a 65-inch 4K TV and is priced at Rs 99,999. It also has a built-in Google voice assistant and runs on the OxygenPlay 2.0, which is based on Android TV 11. The TV also has a slim and bezel-less design.

In terms of audio, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with a 70W speaker setup with 2.1 channel support and a 30 W subwoofer. This audio system promises an immersive and cinematic sound experience with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro comes with three HDMI 2.1 ports (1 of them with eARC support), two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It also has Wi-Fi dual-band support and supports NFC Cast, MultiCast 2.0, Chromecast built-in, DLNA, and Miracast. This allows users to easily share content from their smartphones to the TV. The pre-order for the television will begin on March 6.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the second generation of true wireless earbuds by OnePlus. The earbuds have been launched in India, and they are a notable upgrade to the previous OnePlus Buds Pro model as it comes with Android 13’s spatial audio.

Design-wise, the Buds Pro 2 is a step up from its predecessor - the earbuds come in a more compact design, with sleek curves. They come in three colours: Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, and Misty White colours.

The earbuds also feature MelodyBoost dual drivers and audio tuning by Dynaudio and personalized audio with features like ear canal detection and OnePlus Audio ID 2.0.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds have an impressive 10-hour battery life, with an additional 29 hours in the charging case. The Buds Pro 2 also boasts fast charging, with 10 minutes giving users 10 hours of playback.

The earbuds are also compatible with both Android and iOS devices and feature Bluetooth connectivity between two Android devices simultaneously. They come with a dedicated button, which can be used to activate voice assistants and control music playback. Additionally, the earbuds have improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

In terms of pricing and availability, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available from February 14 at Rs 11,999.

