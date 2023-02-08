OnePlus unveils its first-ever mechanical keyboard 81 Pro in India with RGB lighting, aluminium frame

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is the latest mechanical keyboard to hit the Indian market. The name may not exactly roll off the tongue but the high-end peripheral boasts a robust design, top-notch performance, and impressive features that make it the ideal choice for gamers and keyboard enthusiasts in India.

The keyboard is in collaboration with Keychron, a well-known keyboard brand that produces wireless mechanical keyboards designed for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. They offer both low-profile and standard-profile mechanical keyboards with various switch options and features such as multi-device connectivity, backlit keys, and long battery life.

The Keyboard 81 Pro features a gasket design that ensures a precisely calibrated yet softer actuation paired with a satisfying sound. The specialized double gasket amplifies this experience even more. It has a robust design, reliable performance, and great features that make it the perfect choice for gamers.

OnePlus mechanical keyboard is designed to work seamlessly for Windows and Mac users. It's even compatible with Linux making it an effortless all-in-one solution for coders, gamers and enthusiast workers alike.

The keyboard should be available sometime around April 2023. No pricing details have been announced.

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is a full-size mechanical keyboard that features an aluminium frame. The keyboard features hot-swappable switches, which provide tactile and audible feedback with every keystroke. The keys are backlit with RGB lighting, which can be customized to suit your aesthetic needs.

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is designed to provide an optimal gaming experience for gamers. It has a macro manager, which allows you to customize your gaming experience. You can also use the macro manager to set up custom hotkeys for your favourite games.

OnePlus unveiled a host of products at its Cloud 11 event on Monday including the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India.

