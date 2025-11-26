OnePlus unveils OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2

OnePlus is set to expand its device portfolio with the global launch of the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet on 17 December 2025. Both products will go on sale in India, Europe, and North America shortly after the official unveiling.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is positioned as the second device in the OnePlus 15 series and is described by the company as its "ultimate value flagship."

The phone will be available in two colour options: Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze. Its design features a flat metal mid-frame and a new camera module alignment, positioned at 45 degrees from the top-left corner.

A key focus for the 15R is durability. The device will carry a comprehensive set of protection ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for the mid-range tablet segment. The device will be available in two colours: Shadow Black and Lavender Drift.

The Shadow Black variant will mark a first for the OnePlus Pad Go series by offering 5G connectivity, enabling high-speed performance for mobile use.

The tablet also introduces the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, an integrated stylus, which is intended to enhance productivity and precision for note-taking and creative tasks. This is the debut of a dedicated stylus within the Pad Go series.

OnePlus has stated that these launches aim to broaden its device ecosystem and deliver more connectivity and productivity across its product range. Further details regarding full specifications, features, and pricing are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the 17 December launch event.