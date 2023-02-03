Open AI's ChatGPT hits 100 million users, makes history as fastest-growing platform: Report

OpenAI's ChatGPT is popular, we all know that. But the AI has even broken a world record in popularity, at least that's what a new study suggests. ChatGPT has reportedly reached unprecedented levels of success just two months after its launch. A recent study by UBS claims that the chatbot has gained 100 million monthly active users, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history.

Data from analytics firm Similarweb shows that an average of 13 million unique visitors used ChatGPT daily in January, doubling the levels from December. This success has impressed even industry experts, with UBS analysts stating, "In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app."

The Microsoft-backed chatbot's ability to generate articles, essays, scripts and poetry has made it a hit among users, who can access the application for free. To further sustain its growth and offer a more stable and faster service, OpenAI recently introduced a $20 monthly premium subscription, initially available to users in the United States. This fee will be hiked later.

The launch of ChatGPT has given OpenAI a significant edge over other AI companies. This headstart is expected to give the AI valuable feedback to continue training the chatbot's responses. Despite conducting mass layoffs, Microsoft recently announced a multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI. This highlights the importance of AI for the tech giant.

ChatGPT is also facing flak from the academic community. The tool has raised questions about the potential for academic dishonesty and the spread of misinformation. In order to counter that, OpenAI has created a new tool that helps detect AI-written text. However, they have acknowledged that the accuracy levels of the tool is still pretty low.

Google Planning to Launch ChatGPT Rival?

Google, the search giant, is seen as the primary competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Alphabet-owned company will be conducting an event on February 8 with new services focussed on AI. The company has not confirmed if this new service will be a direct rival to ChatGPT or focus on enhancing other existing Google AI platforms like Lens.