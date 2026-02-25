OpenAI appoints Arvind KC as Chief People Officer to guide next phase of AI growth

OpenAI has appointed Arvind KC as the Chief People Officer to manage hiring within the organisation and guide employees towards the rapid AI expansion. He will directly report to Jason Kwon, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer.

KC will be responsible for shaping how OpenAI manages and supports its workforce as it grows. From hiring, onboarding, to developing policies that help teams collaborate efficiently. In addition, he will also help the organisation in navigating the AI transition responsibly.

OpenAI, in the blog post, said that it's crucial for how companies should handle the shift toward AI-driven workplaces. Instead of letting AI replace people, they want to show a model where AI enhances human abilities and helps employees do more.

The company also stated that it is actively investing in employee training and development to help them grow alongside the technology.

“This is a moment where every organisation is being asked to rethink how work happens, what teams need, how people grow, and how to adapt as the tools change. I'm excited to join OpenAI as we work through those questions ourselves, and alongside our ecosystem of users, customers, and partners building the future with us,” said KC.

KC was previously Chief People and Systems Officer at Roblox. He was also a part of senior roles at Google, Palantir Technologies, and Meta. Before climbing in his professional career, KC earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University Institute of Chemical Technology in Maharashtra, and later completed an MBA from Santa Clara University.

KC replaced Julia Villagra, who was previously the chief people officer at OpenAI. Villagra left the organisation in August 2025 to pursue a personal passion.