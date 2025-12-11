OpenAI appoints Slack CEO Denise Dresser as Chief Revenue Officer

OpenAI has announced a major executive hire, appointing Denise Dresser as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dresser will lead the global strategy for the company's revenue, focusing specifically on scaling its enterprise business and ensuring customer success.

This appointment signals a serious move by OpenAI to accelerate the adoption of its artificial intelligence tools within large corporations. Dresser’s background is highly relevant to this commercial focus, bringing extensive experience in managing and growing large technology organisations.

She was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Slack, where she oversaw the firm’s integration into Salesforce following its acquisition. Her leadership was key in redefining how millions of workplace users leverage AI for better efficiency and connectivity. Before taking the helm at Slack, Dresser held senior positions at Salesforce for more than a decade, where she built and led the global sales organisations that managed the technology giant’s largest and most complex customer accounts.

Fidji Simo, the CEO of Applications at OpenAI, welcomed the hire, highlighting the company’s mission to deploy AI to a massive audience. Simo stated: “We're on a path to put AI tools into the hands of millions of workers, across every industry”. She added that Dresser’s experience in managing large-scale shifts will be critical to making AI “useful, reliable, and accessible for businesses everywhere”.

Dresser expressed her excitement about the move on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she is looking forward to helping to "accelerate enterprise adoption and deepen global partnerships". She praised OpenAI, saying it is "redefining how people work". The new CRO’s mandate underscores the company’s commercial strategy to move beyond consumer interest and become a foundational tool for business operations globally. Her hiring is effective immediately.