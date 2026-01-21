OpenAI is bringing an age prediction feature to ChatGPT users globally. This new feature aims to determine users under 18 in order to provide a safer and more age-appropriate experience. This move appears to align with OpenAI’s plan to bring “Adult Mode” to the chatbot, which is expected to be rolled out early in 2026. Hence, age verification will help the platform filter harmful or adult material and apply stricter safeguards for teen accounts.

“Young people deserve technology that both expands opportunity and protects their well-being,” OpenAI said in a blog post. The company further added that, “This also enables us to treat adults like adults and use our tools in the way that they want, within the bounds of safety.”

The company is bringing major focus to child safety, especially amid the ongoing X controversies. Christopher Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OpenAI, in conversation with Business Today at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said, "Safety is foundational for OpenAI." He added, "Child safety is a major priority. We’re introducing age verification, under-18 models, parental controls and prohibitions on companion-style bots for children."

How age prediction feature work on ChatGPT?

According to the blogpost, OpenAI uses an age prediction model to analyse whether the user is under 18. It analyses several “behavioural and account-level signals” such as user patterns, interaction times, and others. The company also notes that the model continually learns from real-world deployments to improve the age prediction model over time.

Once the system flags a user under 18, ChatGPT automatically restricts exposure to sensitive content such as graphic violence, risky viral challenges, sexual, romantic, or violent content. Furthermore, if the account is wrongly working under-18 experience, users can quickly restore full access by confirming their age via selfie-based verification or a secure identity-verification service.

Furthermore, OpenAI also strengthens teens’ experience with parental controls⁠. Parents can set quiet hours, receive alerts for distress, or customise the memory feature and how AI models are being trained. Now, as the company plans to bring “Adult Mode,” the age verification will play a crucial role in ensuring that age-restricted content is only accessible to eligible users.