OpenAI brings Premium Seats to ChatGPT Business with 5x more AI usage

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The move comes as companies increasingly use generative AI for tasks ranging from analysing business data and creating marketing campaigns to software development and improving customer experiences.

What changes with ChatGPT Business Premium?

The key difference in Premium seats is usage: with the plan, users get five times more usage than Standard users, along with no five-hour usage limit and predictable weekly usage resets. Businesses that need additional capacity can also purchase shared workspace credits managed by the workspace owner.

OpenAI is also making the system more flexible for companies. Administrators can mix Standard and Premium seats within the same Business workspace, upgrade or reassign seats as business needs change, and monitor usage, billing, and spending limits from one place.

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This means companies do not necessarily have to put every employee on the more expensive Premium tier. Instead, they can reserve Premium seats for employees who regularly handle demanding AI workloads, while other workers can continue using Standard seats.

Early users get a limited-time incentive; Price and availability

Premium seats will cost $125 per user per month when billed monthly, or $100 per user per month when billed annually. Standard seats will continue to cost $25 per user per month, or $20 per user per month with annual billing.

OpenAI is also offering an incentive to eligible early adopters. The first 10,000 eligible ChatGPT Business customers can receive $100 worth of workspace credits for every Premium seat they add, up to five seats, or $500 in total.

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To qualify, eligible workspace owners must join the waitlist using the email address associated with their ChatGPT Business workspace owner account. The promotion ends on August 20. Some customers who sign up may also receive early access before Premium seats become generally available.

The new Premium option gives businesses more control over how they allocate AI access, allowing them to provide greater usage capacity to employees whose work involves heavier ChatGPT workloads without moving the entire team to a more expensive plan.