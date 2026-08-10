OpenAI could launch $400 AI smart speaker in 2027; Design to be the most unique yet

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OpenAI’s move comes as technology companies increasingly look to bring generative AI assistants into dedicated hardware. The company has previously described the upcoming device as a physical manifestation of ChatGPT, suggesting that the product could offer users a more direct way to interact with its AI assistant.

OpenAI AI smart speaker: Donut-shaped design with moving parts

According to the report, OpenAI’s device will have a distinctive donut-shaped design, allowing users to carry it around their homes and place it in different locations, such as a bedside table or kitchen counter. It is reportedly being built using high-quality metal and will have a premium look.

One of the more unusual details is the inclusion of moving parts in the device. However, it remains unclear what these components will do or how they will be integrated into the speaker’s functionality. The device is expected to support voice-based interaction with ChatGPT and could become a dedicated AI assistant for users at home.

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The hardware is being developed with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI’s push into hardware marks a major expansion beyond its software and AI products.

However, the company could face challenges in a market where smart speakers have historically struggled to generate strong profits. A $300- $400 price tag could further limit its appeal against cheaper alternatives.

OpenAI has not officially announced the product, its pricing, or its launch date.