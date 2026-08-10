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OpenAI could launch $400 AI smart speaker in 2027; Design to be the most unique yet

OpenAI could launch $400 AI smart speaker in 2027; Design to be the most unique yet

OpenAI’s device will likely have a donut-shaped design and moving parts, making it stand out from the other smart speakers available in the market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 10:51 AM IST
OpenAI could launch $400 AI smart speaker in 2027; Design to be the most unique yetOpenAI is said to launch AI smart speaker in 2027.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the smart speaker market with a premium AI-powered device that could cost between $300 and $400. The device, being developed in partnership with Jony Ive’s design firm LoveFrom, is expected to launch in 2027, according to a Bloomberg report.

The reported pricing would put OpenAI’s device significantly above several existing smart speakers such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Nest, and others. Most of Amazon’s smart home speakers currently range from around $40 to $240, making OpenAI’s reported price tag considerably higher.

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OpenAI’s move comes as technology companies increasingly look to bring generative AI assistants into dedicated hardware. The company has previously described the upcoming device as a physical manifestation of ChatGPT, suggesting that the product could offer users a more direct way to interact with its AI assistant.

OpenAI AI smart speaker: Donut-shaped design with moving parts

According to the report, OpenAI’s device will have a distinctive donut-shaped design, allowing users to carry it around their homes and place it in different locations, such as a bedside table or kitchen counter. It is reportedly being built using high-quality metal and will have a premium look.

One of the more unusual details is the inclusion of moving parts in the device. However, it remains unclear what these components will do or how they will be integrated into the speaker’s functionality. The device is expected to support voice-based interaction with ChatGPT and could become a dedicated AI assistant for users at home.

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The hardware is being developed with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI’s push into hardware marks a major expansion beyond its software and AI products.
However, the company could face challenges in a market where smart speakers have historically struggled to generate strong profits. A $300- $400 price tag could further limit its appeal against cheaper alternatives.

OpenAI has not officially announced the product, its pricing, or its launch date.

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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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