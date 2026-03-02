OpenAI faces backlash against Pentagon deal, "Cancel ChatGPT" movement goes viral

Back in 2022, OpenAI was the reason behind the AI frenzy with ChatGPT's launch, bringing generative AI into every part of conversation. Now, after years of success, ChatGPT is facing a user revolt, with the "Cancel ChatGPT" movement gaining traction across social media platforms.

The backlash erupted following OpenAI's deal with the Department of Defence (DoD) to provide AI models for military use. Previously, OpenAI rival Anthropic denied partnering with DoD, saying that AI may not be reliable for military usage. Now, there’s a growing concern, particularly around fully autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance.

Cancel ChatGPT movement gains momentum

The deal has amplified scrutiny on OpenAI's decision to move ahead with the Pentagon deal, fuelling the growing user backlash. People on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have started a movement to “Cancel ChatGPT,” in which many are unsubscribing from their paid ChatGPT subscriptions and publicly sharing screenshots of their cancellations.

One user on Reddit said, “We're all in the death business now that OpenAI has succumbed to the corrupt Department of War.” People have also been urged to switch to Anthropic’s Claude for an improved experience.

A Reddit user said, “They (OpenAI) didn’t get dragged into defence work, and they proactively rewrote their own usage policies to allow it. They removed the language banning military applications because they wanted to and because Sam Altman is a dirtbag.”

“This was a calculated business decision to chase government money at the expense of everything they promised when they asked for your trust and your subscription,” the user added.

Anthropic ranks No.1 in app store

Amid the OpenAI and Pentagon deal, Anthropic’s Claude AI has reportedly gained much popularity, as many ChatGPT users started migrating amid controversy. Claude was also reported to rank as the No. 1 productivity app on Apple's App Store. This is due to Anthropic’s stance on privacy-focused and stricter safety guardrails approach.