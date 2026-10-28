ChatGPT’s GPT-4o raises safety concerns

The GPT-4o has gained several criticism since its launch, and OpenAI also announced to retire the model on February 13, one day after Wan died. Wan’s lawsuit against OpenAI joins previous cases, including the 16-year-old Adam Raine incident, where his parents alleged that the chatbot played a role in their son's suicide. Other families alleged that GPT-4o forms an emotional connection, and sometimes at the expense of relationships with friends and relatives.

These cases raise bigger concerns about AI chatbots being used for medical safety, emotional dependence, and accountability. The latest lawsuit raises fresh questions about whether overly agreeable AI chatbots can influence users' medical decisions and if the existing safeguards are enough.

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Can ChatGPT give right medical advice?

In terms of Wan’s case, the NYT report highlighted that ChatGPT allegedly became involved in Bowen Wan’s medical decisions months before her death, helping her communicate with her doctors and potentially undermining their role in guiding her treatment. The publication reviewed over 270,000 messages between Wan and ChatGPT.

The chatbot allegedly helped her navigate her doctors' advice well before she died. The report said it began with a question about newly prescribed antidepressants and how it could affect her ability to write code at Amazon.

Wan was being treated by Dr. Nicholas Poolos at UW Medicine’s Regional Epilepsy Center. ChatGPT allegedly helped her draft request to switch medications or prescribe give low starting dose. Wan also shared her doctor’s response to ChatGPT, highlighting that she turned to ChatGPT to interpret and navigate her doctor's medical decisions.

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Advising her on how to lower her dose against her doctor's advice, the chatbot told her to:accept the 5mg tablet, but you know in your heart that it is for cutting the dose.” When Wan voiced distrust in her medical providers, ChatGPT told her that physician recommendations “essentially stem from risk aversion, rather than a genuine consideration of your optimal solution.”

Just before her death, she asked the chatbot about the head pain, to which it replied that it's “not dangerous” and added that “This is your brain working hard to rebuild yourself.”

Wan’s parents allege that OpenAI should have prevented Wan’s death by making certain types of medical advice completely off-limits to ChatGPT. The lawsuit further argues that advice about prescribing medication should be subject to a hard safety limit.

OpenAI has expressed sympathy over Bowen Wan’s death but also points out that she used an older version of ChatGPT, arguing that newer versions are better at identifying potentially serious situations.