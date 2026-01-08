OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Health for health information: Everything you need to know

OpenAI has launched a new ChatGPT Health tab, where users can ask questions and resolve health-related queries. This new tab will allow users to share health information like medical records and connect with fitness apps, such as Apple Health, for relevant and personalised responses. The feature was introduced in response to hundreds of millions of users who are relying on the chatbot for health and wellness questions each week, as per OpenAI's blog post.

OpenAI assures that the new ChatGPT Health tab is built with keeping user privacy and security in mind. The company claims that the interface comes with layered protections, such as purpose-built encryption to protect health conversations. Hence, the medical records will remain safe while making conversation more relevant. OpenAI said, “ChatGPT Health helps people take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness—while supporting, not replacing, care from clinicians.”

The company highlighted that over 230 million users globally rely on ChatGPT every week to ask health-related questions. Now, with all information uploaded and fitness apps connected, ChatGPT can get a better understanding of the current condition, test results, and provide users with the right advice or approach to follow. In addition, users can also use these features to explore different insurance options based on the user’s healthcare requirements.

OpenAI further added, “Health is designed to support, not replace, medical care. It is not intended for diagnosis or treatment. Instead, it helps you navigate everyday questions and understand patterns over time.”

ChatGPT Health is currently rolling out to a small group of users to refine the experience, and users can also join the waitlist to get access. This feature will be rolling out to ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users on web and iOS in the coming weeks. However, OpenAI notes that the feature will be available outside of the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.