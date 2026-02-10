OpenAI is testing ads in ChatGPT on Free and Go subscription tiers

OpenAI has started testing ads in ChatGPT, starting from February 9, 2026, on Free and Go subscription tiers in the US. The company assures that ads do not affect the ChatGPT answers, and they will be “visually separated,” in a blog post shared by OpenAI and a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

It was further stated that ChatGPT ads will be based on what user’s talking about, past conversations and how they’ve interacted with ads before. As an example, OpenAI said, “If you're researching recipes, you may see ads for meal kits or grocery delivery. If there are multiple advertisers, we'll select the one that is most relevant to your chat to show you first.”

Although users will have the option to opt out of personalised ads, they will also have control to dismiss or hide ads, give feedback, see why a specific ad is shown, and even delete ad-related data.

Safety and privacy measures for ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI assures that advertisers will not have access to chats, chat history, memories, or any personal details. They will only receive information related to how their ads are performing in terms of the number of views or clicks.

The company is also bringing strict limits and safety rules for testing ads. It states that ads will not be shown to users under the age of 18, it will not appear during sensitive or regulated topics, such as health, mental health, or politics. In addition, the tests are being conducted with a small number of users before expanding them to other users globally.

Why is OpenAI introducing ads to ChatGPT?

In the press note, OpenAI says that ads will help the company support the growing “infrastructure and ongoing investment.” The company stated, “Ads help fund that work, supporting broader access to AI through higher quality free and low cost options, and enabling us to keep improving the intelligence and capabilities we offer over time.”