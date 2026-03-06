OpenAI launches Codex app for Windows with multi-agent coding features

OpenAI has finally launched a Windows version of its Codex app, bringing its AI-powered coding assistant to a broader developer base. This tool will allow developers to coordinate with multiple AI agents to help write, edit, and manage code.

With the launch, OpenAI aims to make its AI coding tool accessible to broader developers who rely on the operating system for programming and development workflows. OpenAI, in a press note, said, “The Windows app is designed for real developer environments, with native sandboxing and workflows so developers can stay in the tools they already use.”

What can the Codex app for Windows do?

The Codex app acts as a central hub for coordinating AI agents in software development. OpenAI revealed that the app could help developers run multiple agents asynchronously across projects, automate repetitive tasks, connect agents to tools like Git, Node.js, Python, .NET SDK, and other workflows through Skills. In addition, users can also review and guide agent work without losing context.

OpenAI Codex was first introduced in April 2025, bringing a cloud-based AI software engineering agent that can autonomously tackle coding-related tasks. For starters, the tool was available to macOS users, with weekly active users of more than 1.6 million, and over 1 million downloads in its first week.

The company revealed that it already has more than 500,000 developers on the waitlist to join for Windows. Now, Codex is available today across ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education plans, and works across the app, CLI, IDE extension and cloud with a single account.