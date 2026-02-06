OpenAI launches Frontier to help enterprises build and manage AI Agents

OpenAI has launched a new end-to-end enterprise platform dubbed “Frontier.” This new tool claims to help businesses build, deploy, and manage AI agents as part of their core enterprise infrastructure. Frontier empowers AI agents to work like reliable team members.

OpenAI claims Frontier is built to resolve key business challenges, such as turning isolated AI experiments into scalable, governed systems that operate across organisational workflows and tools.

The AI agents in Frontier can operate similarly to humans, or it says “AI coworkers” if they are fed with the right “ context, onboarding, hands-on learning with feedback, and clear permissions and boundaries.”

OpenAI Frontier: What is it and how it works

As per OpenAI's press note, Frontier is integrated and programmed into the company's system, siloed data warehouses, CRM systems, ticketing tools, and internal applications. This data empowers the AI agent with business context, which humans rely on.

“It becomes a semantic layer for the enterprise that all AI coworkers can reference to operate and communicate effectively,” states the release.

The AI-powered platform empowers both technical and non-technical teams to deploy AI “coworkers.” These AI agents can then collect data, work within files and apps, run code, and use tools on employees’ behalf. As they start managing crucial tasks, they build memory from past interactions, eventually improving their capabilities over time.

Several global tech leaders, including HP⁠, Intuit, Oracle⁠, State Farm⁠, Thermo Fisher⁠, and Uber,⁠ have already started integrating Frontier. In addition, companies like BBVA⁠, Cisco⁠, and T-Mobile have also piloted the approach

OpenAI Frontier availability

OpenAI Frontier is currently available to only a small, selected group of customers. Therefore, the AI platform is not publicly available yet. The company plans to expand access gradually in the coming months. In addition, OpenAI has also not revealed the pricing of the AI tool, leaving questions around enterprise adoption and cost structures.