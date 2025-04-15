OpenAI launches GPT-4.1 with major boosts in coding and long-context reasoning

OpenAI on Monday unveiled its latest line-up of artificial intelligence models, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and GPT-4.1 nan,o marking a significant leap in performance and efficiency for developers working with the company’s API.

According to OpenAI, the new models deliver improved capabilities in coding, instruction adherence, and long-context comprehension. The company also announced that GPT-4.1 outperforms both the GPT-4o and GPT-4.5 models, while offering lower operational costs.

“Benchmarks are strong, but we focused on real-world utility, and developers seem very happy,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

One of the most notable upgrades is the models’ ability to handle up to 1 million tokens, essentially units of data processed by AI, which dramatically improves their ability to understand and manage extended conversations or large chunks of information. The models are also updated with knowledge through June 2024.

OpenAI says GPT-4.1 showed a 21% performance boost over GPT-4o and 27% over GPT-4.5 in coding-related benchmarks. Enhancements in instruction-following and long-context processing also make the model more effective for powering intelligent agents and applications.

Despite GPT-4.5 only being introduced in a research preview earlier this year, OpenAI has confirmed it will sunset the model in July, citing GPT-4.1’s superiority in most key areas.

All versions of GPT-4.1 will remain accessible through OpenAI’s API platform, with the mini and nano variants aimed at lightweight and edge deployments where efficiency is critical.

The launch reinforces OpenAI’s strategy of rapid iteration and model improvement, keeping it in lockstep or possibly a step ahead of rivals such as Anthropic and Google, amid intensifying competition across the AI landscape.