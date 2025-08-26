OpenAI launches learning accelerator in India to bring AI into classrooms

OpenAI has announced the launch of the OpenAI Learning Accelerator, an India-first programme designed to expand AI’s role in education by empowering teachers, students, and institutions. The initiative was introduced as part of the pre-events for the upcoming India AI Action Summit 2026.

India is home to the largest student population using ChatGPT globally, with millions relying on it for homework help, exam preparation, and idea exploration. The Accelerator seeks to ensure AI strengthens rather than shortcuts learning, while supporting teachers with innovative tools.

At the heart of the effort are partnerships with IIT Madras, AICTE, the Ministry of Education, and ARISE schools, focusing on four areas: advancing research, increasing AI access, delivering training, and deploying new learning tools.

As part of the collaboration, OpenAI has pledged $500,000 to IIT Madras for long-term research into how AI can improve learning outcomes and teaching methods, informed by cognitive neuroscience. Over the next six months, the company will distribute around 500,000 ChatGPT licences to teachers and students through its partners, alongside training to build AI literacy.

Leah Belsky, Vice President of Education at OpenAI, said: “We believe AI has incredible potential to empower educators and learners. To realise that potential, we must work side by side with educators and institutions. This effort is critical to OpenAI’s mission of ensuring AGI benefits humanity and as such, the launch of OpenAI Learning Accelerator alongside our partners, represents one of OpenAI’s most significant investments in India’s education ecosystem to date.”

The initiative also introduces ChatGPT Study Mode, designed as a personalised tutor that guides students step by step with interactive questioning and structured responses.

To strengthen its presence in the region, OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific, drawing on his two decades of experience at the intersection of education and technology. Gupta said: “By working closely with universities, schools, government bodies, and educators, we have an opportunity to truly transform education through AI, driving better learning outcomes, while supporting India’s ambitions to be a global leader in AI-enabled education.”

The announcement builds on OpenAI’s growing focus on India, which includes plans for its first office in New Delhi later this year, a ChatGPT Go subscription priced at ₹399, and expanded Indic language support in its new GPT-5 model.