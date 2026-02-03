OpenAI launches new dedicated Codex app for macOS to supercharge AI-driven software development

OpenAI has unveiled a dedicated Codex app for macOS, marking a major step in how developers interact with intelligent agents to build software. The new app is now available to users of ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu plans and is designed to make working with AI coding assistants far more powerful, flexible and accessible.

What Is the Codex App?

At its core, the Codex app is a command centre for managing multiple AI agents that can write, analyse and improve code over long periods. Unlike traditional code generators that work on one snippet at a time, this app lets developers coordinate many agents simultaneously across projects.

Which means that users can run several tasks at once without losing context, review, comment on and refine changes made by agents and switch seamlessly between projects or threads.

The Codex app is designed for real workflows through capabilities called 'Skills'. Skills are packaged instructions and scripts that let Codex connect with tools and complete multifaceted tasks, such as gathering information, solving problems, or even creating games.

OpenAI showcased how Codex used skills to build a 3D racing game using imagery and web-development tools, working independently from an initial prompt and validating its own output.

A standout feature of the app is 'Automations', which are scheduled workflows that let Codex run background tasks on a timetable you set. For example, it can handle daily project updates or check for bugs and surface the results for review.

Who can use it & what’s next?

The Codex app is currently on macOS, with a Windows version planned for later. For a limited period, the app is also included for users on ChatGPT Free and Go plans. OpenAI has also doubled usage limits on paid tiers across CLI (Command Line Interface), IDE (Integrated Development Environment) extensions and cloud.

OpenAI has also announced that it aims to expand the app’s automation features to run continuously in the cloud so Codex can keep working even when your computer is closed.