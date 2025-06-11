OpenAI launches o3-pro, its most advanced reasoning model yet

OpenAI has officially released o3-pro, an advanced AI reasoning model that the company claims is its most capable to date. The new o3-pro is being rolled out to ChatGPT Pro and Team users, replacing the earlier o1-pro model. Access for Enterprise and educational users is expected to follow within a week.

The new model is part of the o3 family, which OpenAI introduced earlier this year, and is designed to perform more reliably in complex reasoning tasks, particularly in fields such as science, education, mathematics, programming, and writing. The launch follows an 80% price reduction for o3 input and output costs, as announced by CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI o3-pro is available in the model picker for Pro and Team users starting today, replacing OpenAI o1-pro.



Enterprise and Edu users will get access the week after.



As o3-pro uses the same underlying model as o3, full safety details can be found in the o3 system card.… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 10, 2025

OpenAI says o3-pro is now accessible via both ChatGPT and its API. The model is priced at $20 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens via the API.

In internal evaluations, OpenAI reports that o3-pro outperformed its non-pro counterpart in several critical areas. Human testers preferred o3-pro in 66.7% of personal writing tasks and 62.7% of computer programming tasks, according to the company. Reviewers also rated it higher for clarity, instruction-following, and comprehensiveness.

The model is also capable of using tools that enhance its functionality. These include web search, file analysis, Python code execution, computer vision with reasoning, and access to user memory for more personalised responses. However, OpenAI warns that due to the use of these tools, o3-pro responses may take slightly longer compared to o1-pro. The company advises users to prioritise the model when accuracy is more critical than speed.

Despite the improvements, o3-pro comes with certain limitations. The model cannot generate images, and temporary chats within ChatGPT are currently disabled due to a technical issue. Additionally, the Canvas workspace feature is not supported by the model.

According to OpenAI, o3-pro has achieved strong performance in internal benchmark testing. However, OpenAI has yet to release comprehensive head-to-head benchmark data comparing o3-pro with its top competitors.

The launch of o3-pro further positions OpenAI in the competitive landscape of high-performance AI models, as the company continues to refine its offerings for both general and professional use cases.