OpenAI names leaders for its nonprofit arm, pledges $1 billion to tackle bio risks, AI disruption

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reset the strategy for the OpenAI Foundation, the company’s independent non-profit arm, pledging to spend at least $1 billion over the next year to address novel biological threats and the economic disruption caused by rapid automation.

Altman shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), signalling a significant expansion of OpenAI’s non-commercial ambitions. Alongside increased investment, the company has also announced new leadership to guide the effort.

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OpenAI Foundation’s mission

The OpenAI Foundation will focus on applying AI advances to life sciences and disease treatment, with the aim of accelerating scientific and medical progress. It will prioritise three key areas: AI for Alzheimer’s, public health data, and efforts to speed up progress on high-mortality and high-burden diseases.

The move underscores OpenAI’s growing role in translating research breakthroughs into clinical applications, with a focus on scalability and measurable outcomes.

“AI will help discover new science, such as cures for diseases, which is perhaps the most important way to increase quality of life long-term,” Altman wrote. “AI will also present new threats to society that we have to address. No company can sufficiently mitigate these on its own; we will need a society-wide response.”

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AI will help discover new science, such as cures for diseases, which is perhaps the most important way to increase quality of life long-term.



AI will also present new threats to society that we have to address. No company can sufficiently mitigate these on their own; we will… — Sam Altman (@sama) March 24, 2026

Alongside the Foundation announcement, Altman also outlined key leadership changes. Jacob Trefethen will lead the Foundation team as Head of Life Sciences and Curing Diseases.

Wojciech Zaremba, co-founder of OpenAI, will transition to the role of Head of AI Resilience.

“I believe that shifting how the world thinks about safety to include a resilience-style approach is critical,” Altman wrote. “He is one of a kind. He has a lot of ideas about how we build a new kind of AI safety.”

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Anna Adeola, OpenAI’s VP of Global Impact, will move into the role of Head of AI for Civil Society and Philanthropy. On the operational side, Robert Kaiden will join as Chief Financial Officer, and Jeff Arnold as Director of Operations.

