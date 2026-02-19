OpenAI partners with TCS on AI deployment, plans new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru

India AI Impact Summit 2026: OpenAI deepened its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as part of a new India initiative, announcing a large-scale deployment of its artificial intelligence (AI) tools across the company and plans to open new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The announcement, made at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, positions India’s largest IT services exporter as a central partner in OpenAI’s expansion in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Under the collaboration, Tata Group plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise to employees over the coming years, beginning with hundreds of thousands of TCS staff, potentially making it one of the largest enterprise AI deployments globally. TCS also intends to use OpenAI’s Codex tools to standardise AI-native software development across teams.

OpenAI will also expand its certification programmes in India, with TCS becoming the first participating organisation outside the United States, as the companies seek to train workers in AI skills at scale.

Beyond enterprise adoption, the partnership includes infrastructure development. OpenAI will become the first customer of TCS’s HyperVault data centre business, starting with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time.

OpenAI said it will also strengthen its local presence by opening new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later this year, in addition to its existing base in New Delhi, as demand from Indian businesses and developers accelerates.

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale,” Chief Executive Sam Altman said.

“Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India,” he added.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said the collaboration would help advance India’s ambitions in artificial intelligence while preparing its workforce for the technology’s impact.

Advertisement

“This strategic collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI,” he said. “We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”